This Pooch Was There Just Chilling On The Couch When A Skeleton Appeared And Scared Him

It was the season for spooky scares, and this beagle was just lying on the couch. Naturally, he was an irresistible target. So, with that in mind, the man prepared his Halloween skeleton and poked its skull around the door. The dog’s reaction was almost instant.

The previously-mentioned dog is called Maymo, and he’s a big star on the internet. In fact, he’s the canine celebrity of his very own YouTube channel, with 549,000 subscribers. And there’s a very good reason for that: it’s because Maymo is hilarious.

The six-year-old lemon beagle is famous for his humorous antics, which are sometimes shared with his sister, Penny. He is also often at the mercy of his human, who likes to prank Maymo with props and costumes. Maymo is a very good sport about it all, though.

