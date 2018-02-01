A Pregnant Dog’s Belly Was Absolutely Giant – But Her Owners Had No Clue How Many Pups Were In There

ADVERTISEMENT

It may well have been confusing for the expectant mother dog to watch her stomach grow so large. When birthing day arrived, however, she wasn’t alone – her human family were there to help her. But as soon as one puppy was out, another came along. Followed by another…

When you think of dog romances, your mind probably wanders to something like Disney’s Lady and the Tramp. Well, one old dog proved that he could still learn new tricks, when he became a dad at a surprising age. The dog in question is a senior German Shepherd mix named Joey.

At the grand old age of 13, Joey began a “love affair” with his pawtner. And since dogs age faster than us, that was roughly 74 years of age in human terms! But you’re only as old as you feel, and Joey’s lady friend seemingly kept him feeling young.

