When Rafters On An Arctic Island Peered Into The Icy Depths, They Made A Spine-Chilling Discovery

In the snow-covered Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, a group of explorers take a raft out into the icy waters. But as they drift across the calm seas, they realize that something incredible is lurking just under the surface. And soon, they spot the skeletal remains of a great sea beast, stretching out endlessly beneath them.

Located in the far north of our planet, the Arctic is a place where wintery conditions reign all year round. Like some mystical fairytale land, much of it is covered in snow and ice even during the summer months. And the winter can see entire months go by without so much as a ray of sun.

Spread over some 5.5 million square miles, the Arctic covers the northernmost reaches of Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Alaska, Canada, Sweden, Norway and Russia. And within its frozen landscape, temperatures can hit as low as -90 °F. In fact, even during the warmer months the mercury rarely tops 50 °F.

