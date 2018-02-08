A Woman Found This Furball Crying In Her Backyard – But He Grew Into A Mighty Panther Cat

ADVERTISEMENT

When animal-lover Sandi Zani heard strange noises, she knew she had to investigate. It was as if the high-pitched sounds were a cry for help; was it an injured bird calling for its mom? Then she spotted a tiny fluff-ball curled up next to the roses.

Zani lives in Pensacola, Florida, in a house some might argue has been claimed by her felines. Zani clearly finds them to be purr-fect living companions, given the extent to which she’s been outnumbered by them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zani’s dedication to her posse of pussies started after she rescued Pooter from her doorstep in 2005. Since then, she has expanded her team of feline friends with additional rescues, Sophia, Gilligan and Professor Jackson. But she wasn’t finished with her cat collection there, either.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT