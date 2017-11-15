After A Rescuer Got A Call About A Barking Dog, He Found An Animal With Its Life In The Balance

ADVERTISEMENT

There didn’t appear to be anything unusual about the call made to the animal control centre in Georgia in the summer of 2017. Another case of a persistently barking dog. Officers, no doubt, thought it was merely routine – just another nuisance mutt for the unit to deal with. However, the last thing the call turned out to be was routine. Because when the animal control officer arrived at the scene, he was presented with a desperate creature clinging on for dear life.

On a very wet July day in Georgia, a noisy dog was adding to the misery of the bad weather. The barking hound was sending the citizens of Stone Mountain ’round the bend. The animal had been making a horrific din for hours without any sign of letting up. So much so that, finally, one disgruntled neighbor placed a call to the local Gwinnett County Animal Control.

Consequently, Officer Hunter Barnett of the unit made his way to the complainant’s property on Hodges Way in the city. Once there, Barnett could hear why he had been called out. The perturbed resident explained that the barking sounded as though it was coming from some nearby woods. So, braving the wet weather, the officer duly went to investigate on foot.

