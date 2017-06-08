Rescuers Were Alarmed When They Found This Dog – But Now He Looks Like A Different Animal

ADVERTISEMENT

When an ailing dog was found on the streets, his face was so swollen that he looked like a different kind of animal entirely. And while his rescuers were experienced with dealing with sick animals, they were shocked by the state that he was in. Looking at him now, though, you’d never guess the ordeal that he’d been through.

In January 2016, animal welfare organization Animal Aid Unlimited posted a shocking video to YouTube. In the video, a statement explained how a concerned member of the public had called them. The individual had spotted a street dog with a horribly swollen face.

With no time to lose, a team from the organization rushed to the scene to find the dog. When they finally located him, he was standing in the dirt near the village of Udaipur, India. Moreover, as they had been warned, he was in a bad way.

