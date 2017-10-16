Rescuers Found This Abandoned Kitten Wasting Away. Then They Realized Her Face Was Changing

ADVERTISEMENT

When the National Kitten Coalition found this kitten living among a group of feral cats, she was scarily thin. But while in their care, they noticed that her lack of weight wasn’t her weirdest ailment. In fact, the oddest thing wrong with her was the change that occurred to her face.

The National Kitten Coalition is a non-profit organization that aims to increase the survival rates of rescue kittens. To do this, they educate people such as animal shelter workers on how to provide good, cost-effective care.

The organization warns that “kittens too young to eat on their own or too young for adoption are one of the largest groups of animals euthanized every year in animal shelters across the United States.” Its aim, therefore, is to lower these numbers through education and training.

