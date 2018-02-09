Rescuers Found This Crate Dumped On Their Doorstep – Then Realized There Was A Wild Animal Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

It must have been an astonishing sight: someone had left a crate on the rescue center’s doorstep, and it wasn’t an empty one either. Then, when staff looked inside, they were even more shocked. The animal returning their stare was clearly wild, but it was wearing a collar. Had someone actually kept it as a pet?

The aforementioned organization is Carolina Tiger Rescue (CTR), and it’s fair to say the unexpected delivery surprised employees at the center. The animal’s former owners had squeezed it into a dog crate and left it at the CTR’s premises on April 27, 2009. The carrier’s inhabitant, however, was neither a tiger nor a dog, but something else entirely.

The story actually began the previous day, when a CTR member answered a ringing phone. The person on the other end – a woman who didn’t give her name – made an unusual request. To be more specific, she said a friend of hers needed help.

