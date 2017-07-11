When animal rescuers found a stolen dog in a major raid, they were delighted to reunite her with her owners. In turn, the family were thrilled to see their beloved pet after more than a year of searching for her. However, they soon realized they were getting more than they bargained for.
In 2015 a tip-off alerted the Sheriff Deputies in Marlboro County, South Carolina, to a worrying development. A member of the public had called to say they suspected someone was planning a cockfight. The so-called sporting event would take place in a house and several animals were believed to be involved.
As a result, law enforcement officers decided to bust the operation. In the United States, cockfighting is illegal. In the blood sport, two cocks are forced to fight each other in a ring until one of them is killed. Often, spectators will bet on the outcome, but other times they watch simply for amusement.
-
When Archaeologists Unearthed This Aztec Temple, They Discovered Something Truly Horrifying
-
This Deadly Flatworm Has Invaded The U.S., And Now Officials Have Issued A Grave Warning
-
This Couple Waited Anxiously To Adopt A Newborn. Then News From The Birth Mom Left Them In Tears
-
After This Man Stole Someone’s Wallet, What He Found Inside Made Him Quickly Confess To The Cops
-
This Couple Appeared On The Kiss Cam And When He Rejected Her, She Got The Ultimate Revenge
-
When Rescuers Found A Stolen Dog In A Daring Raid, Her Owners Got More Than They Bargained For
-
This Cop Got A Call About A Box On The Roadside – And He Was Stunned By What He Found Inside It
-
3 Years After He Was Mercilessly Pranked By His Wife, This Guy Got The Ultimate Payback
-
This Woman Was Caught Trying To Give These Pigs A Drink – But Her Actions Could Land Her In Prison
-
When This Guy Bought An Old Dresser For $100, What He Found Inside It Made His Jaw Hit The Floor
-
This Woman Raised The Wrong Daughter For 30 Years. But Who Took Her Child Was The Worst Thing
-
When Mom Found Out Her Daughter Was A Bully, She Decided To Give Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine