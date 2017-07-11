When Rescuers Found A Stolen Dog In A Daring Raid, Her Owners Got More Than They Bargained For

ADVERTISEMENT

When animal rescuers found a stolen dog in a major raid, they were delighted to reunite her with her owners. In turn, the family were thrilled to see their beloved pet after more than a year of searching for her. However, they soon realized they were getting more than they bargained for.

In 2015 a tip-off alerted the Sheriff Deputies in Marlboro County, South Carolina, to a worrying development. A member of the public had called to say they suspected someone was planning a cockfight. The so-called sporting event would take place in a house and several animals were believed to be involved.

As a result, law enforcement officers decided to bust the operation. In the United States, cockfighting is illegal. In the blood sport, two cocks are forced to fight each other in a ring until one of them is killed. Often, spectators will bet on the outcome, but other times they watch simply for amusement.

