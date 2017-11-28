Rescuers Got A Call About A Stray Haunting The Area. Then They Crawled Under A House To Find Him

ADVERTISEMENT

The canine was cowering in the darkness amongst the spider webs and wooden boards. It was a treacherous area even for a small dog, but for a human, it was perhaps more so. And yet, if the rescuers were to save the stray, they had to follow him.

Those rescuers were Hope For Paws, a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles, California. The group was founded by Audrey and Eldad Hagar in 2008. Since then, it has saved countless animals from the worst situations and continues to do so, both directly and through educating pet owners.

On April 1, 2016, the group uploaded a video onto its official YouTube channel revealing another attempted rescue. To be more specific, it was called in to help a stray poodle that had been living on the streets. They were contacted by a Good Samaritan called Chynna Arias.

