When This Responding Officer Was Attacked By A Dog, His Police Training Instantly Took Over

When the officer knocked on the front door, he expected to be considered an intruder, but what happened next still came as a shock. The household’s dog had gone into full family-protection mode and went on the attack. But as the teeth sunk into his flesh, the officer knew exactly what to do.

In recent years, Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) in Texas has come under scrutiny for using excessive force against animals. That’s because three officers were named in a lawsuit by the owner of a Rottweiler back in 2014. The dog died after being shot during a search of the property.

Now, however, the department is sending out a completely different message. And it’s all thanks to one of its conscientious officers. In August 2015 RRPD fielded a call from a concerned citizen about a local incident. Apparently, there was a disturbance in the man’s neighborhood.

