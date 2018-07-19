These Rocks Seemed To Slide Across The Desert On Their Own – Until Scientists Unlocked The Mystery

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s December 2013, and scientists Jim and Richard Norris are at Racetrack Playa in California’s Death Valley National Park. There to check on an experiment that they are conducting, they suddenly hear crackling noises. And with that, Richard exclaims to his cousin, “This is it!”

But the Norrises weren’t in danger. They were at the playa to study rocks – more specifically, the phenomenon known as sliding rocks. That’s right: not only do some stones move, but they seemingly do so entirely on their own in unpredictable ways. And until the intrepid Norris cousins arrived in California, no one had ever actually seen this happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rocks seemingly sliding by themselves isn’t anything new, though. Indeed, sailing stones appear to exist in a handful of places on the planet. But while there had been theories as to why the rocks at Racetrack Playa moved, there had been precious little scientific confirmation of any of these hypotheses. The Norrises, then, had decided to head to California to try to solve the puzzle for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT