This Rooster Refused To Sleep In The Hen House. Then His Owners Discovered The Distressing Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

Night can be a terrifying time for roosters. Not only is it dark and cold, but they also face threats from all sorts of predators. So when one cockerel refused to sleep in his hen house, his actions confused his owners. But when the true story behind the mystery was eventually revealed, it would break their hearts.

Poodle Roo was living in California at Apricot Lane Farms. There, the rooster was supposed to be head of the flock at the organic farm. However, the cockerel simply wasn’t like other male chickens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Roosters are meant to be the confident protectors of the flock,” farm owner John Chester told the Huffington Post in June 2015. “But no rooster is a match for what lurks at night.” However, rather than return to the safety of his coop when it got dark, Poodle Roo would take his chances out in the fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT