Scientists Discovered A Skin-Crawling Secret That This Strange Island Had Concealed For 80 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

To the unassuming traveler, the Lord Howe Island Group probably looks like a tropical paradise. And while it’s true that the lush forests, beaches and coral reef are something of a haven, there’s more to these Australian islands than first meets the eye. Indeed, one particular isle has been harboring a decades-old, skin-crawling secret that was left undiscovered for over 80 years.

Found between Australia and New Zealand, the Lord Howe Island Group lies in the Tasman Sea. The rocky landmasses that form it are comprised mostly of volcanic remnants, and the main isle, known simply as Lord Howe Island, is just 6.2 miles long.

ADVERTISEMENT

The central island was first discovered in 1788 by a British lieutenant named Henry Lidgbird Ball. On his way to the nearby Norfolk Island, Ball spotted what would become known as Lord Howe Island. Moreover, on his return trip he claimed it for his home country. And by 1834 the island had been permanently settled.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT