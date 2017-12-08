After This Scrawny Kitten Was Rejected By Her Mom, She Found Love With A Kind-Hearted Stranger

ADVERTISEMENT

The natural world can be a cruel and harsh place where often only the strongest survive. Evolutionary scientists would point to natural selection, but, nevertheless, there is a strong argument for the survival of the cutest! More evidence of this phenomena is pictured here. This adorable furbaby may have been rejected by her mother in the late summer of 2017, but she attracted a human dad. But would the feeble feline be strong enough to flourish?

On August 20, 2017, social media user Alan – who goes by alanzgweb online – added an album to his imgur account. The images he posted on the picture sharing site featured a tiny calico kitten that looked painfully frail. And there was good reason for that, apparently the unfortunate little feline was the runt of her litter.

When a mammalian animal delivers a litter of babies, the newborns come in a range of sizes. As a result, some may be smaller and lighter than average, and others dangerously so. Consequently, these “runts” can struggle to get the nourishment their brothers and sisters do in the scrabble for their mother’s milk. Moreover, these smallest siblings can often suffer from adverse health conditions.

