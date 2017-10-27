Something Strange Has Turned Lake Erie A Ghostlike Green – And It’s Really, Really Not Good News

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something strange happening in one of the Great Lakes. The waters are changing color, turning from their usual blue to a strange, ethereal green. Sure, it might look beautiful, but the cause of the new hue is actually something to be really concerned about. And it may well be getting worse.

When it comes to surface area, Lake Erie is the fourth biggest of the five Great Lakes. In global terms, it’s the 11th biggest lake in the world, covering an area of nearly 10,000 square miles. At its longest point the lake stretches way over 200 miles, and at its widest it’s nearly 60 miles from shore to shore.

And while it might not have the depth or volume of the other Great Lakes, it’s still an enormous stretch of water. But the lake has had something of a troubled history. And this most recent episode in its turbulent life has scientists understandably worried. However, it’s not just the researchers who are fretting about the impact of the change in colour of the water.

