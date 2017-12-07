After Spending His Whole Life On Concrete, This Lion Saw Grass For The Very First Time

The lion had spent his life being neglected in a prison of concrete and steel. He’d never known what it was like to run across plains of grass with others of his kind. And then, for the first time, he was taken to a place where the ground was soft.
On October 21, 2015, animal rescue organization FOUR PAWS International uploaded an amazing video to YouTube. It featured five rescued lions that had been born into captivity and knew nothing else. And three of the animals’ stories began 15 years ago.
Lidia, Lavinia and Petrica were trained as the star attractions of Globus, a state circus in Bucharest, Romania. Petrica was pushed to his limits by his handler, however, and eventually snapped. After the resulting attack, the lions were presumably deemed too volatile for the circus.
