Sometimes the real world is even stranger and more unearthly than the things we can imagine. That is certainly the case with these bizarre wave formations pictured off the coast of France in 2014. At first glance, you may think these images have been Photoshopped, but in fact they are examples of one of the weirdest natural phenomena on the planet.
The grid shape you can see in the pictures is certainly not the result of some sort of artsy photo-trickery. It is actually something perfectly natural that can be explained with physics and math. Of course, that does not stop the photographic evidence from looking incredibly strange. And, despite their weird beauty, these wave patterns indicate great danger.
Swells in a body of water are created by the wind, but not in the way you might think. A swell is essentially a series of waves which are running in the same direction. But here is the key thing – swells are not created or altered by any localized wind. Indeed, the accumulated waves have their inception much farther afield.
-
A Wife Took Her Husband For A 50th Birthday Meal. Then Two Men Approached And He Broke Down In Tears
-
When Instagram Deleted This Woman’s Weight Loss Journey, It Jolted Her Into Action
-
This Furious Mom Said Pumpkin Patch Workers Told Her Son With Down Syndrome He Had To Leave
-
When A Car Sped Through A Stop Sign Towards This 2-Year-Old, His Nanny’s Reaction Was Pure Instinct
-
This Sick Veteran Was Forced To Give His Dogs To The Pound. Then Later Staff Gave Him Painful News
-
These Square-Shaped Waves Look Strangely Beautiful – But They’re Actually Incredibly Dangerous
-
After A Family Fled The California Wildfires, They Returned And Saw A Familiar Shape Amid The Rubble
-
This Dad Texted His Daughter To Ask Who Nick Jonas Is. Then When He Replied, She Lost It
-
This Man Kept A Hideous Secret For Three Decades – Until His Girlfriend Finally Uncovered The Truth
-
20 Stupidly Dangerous Things That Used To Be Considered Normal
-
This Mother Let Her Children Play In The Garden – Only For Child Services To Knock On Her Door
-
71 People Died In This Horrific Plane Crash. Now The Four Who Skipped The Flight Have Spoken Out