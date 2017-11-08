These Square-Shaped Waves Look Strangely Beautiful – But They’re Actually Incredibly Dangerous

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes the real world is even stranger and more unearthly than the things we can imagine. That is certainly the case with these bizarre wave formations pictured off the coast of France in 2014. At first glance, you may think these images have been Photoshopped, but in fact they are examples of one of the weirdest natural phenomena on the planet.

The grid shape you can see in the pictures is certainly not the result of some sort of artsy photo-trickery. It is actually something perfectly natural that can be explained with physics and math. Of course, that does not stop the photographic evidence from looking incredibly strange. And, despite their weird beauty, these wave patterns indicate great danger.

Swells in a body of water are created by the wind, but not in the way you might think. A swell is essentially a series of waves which are running in the same direction. But here is the key thing – swells are not created or altered by any localized wind. Indeed, the accumulated waves have their inception much farther afield.

