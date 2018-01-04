This Squirrel Always Visits The Family Who Saved Her – And 8 Years On They Know Just What She Wants

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been years since the family had rescued the squirrel, and she had showed her gratitude ever since. Almost every day, they had found their little furry visitor waiting for attention. And then one day when the squirrel came round, she had a surprise for her rescuers.

The aforementioned squirrel is Bella, who had a rough start to life at a young age. In fact, she was discovered in 2009 at the tender age of four weeks old. Unfortunately, an owl had attacked and badly wounded her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bella stood no chance of surviving her wounds in the wild, but she wasn’t alone. Luckily, a resident of South Carolina called Brantley Harrison rescued her, and took Bella into her Greenville County home. Harrison was an experienced wildlife rehabilitator and happy to help little Bella.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT