This Strange White Cat Appeared At A Funeral. Then It Wouldn’t Leave The Dead Man’s Grave

Malaysian man Ismail Mat passed away, and the most extraordinary thing happened at his funeral. A majestic white cat appeared and sat on his grave. The “spirit cat” then refused to move and remained above the buried body.

Family members attended the funeral, where they gathered around the grave to mourn their lost. The women wore headscarves and long dresses, while the men wore short trousers and baggy tops. On each side of the grave there was a plant, and the cat was interested in the middle of the grave.

The cat clawed the ground playfully and rolled around until the funeral guests decided it was time for the cat leave. The mourners tried to move the cat, but their efforts proved to be fruitless as the cat refused to budge.

