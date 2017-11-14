Malaysian man Ismail Mat passed away, and the most extraordinary thing happened at his funeral. A majestic white cat appeared and sat on his grave. The “spirit cat” then refused to move and remained above the buried body.
Family members attended the funeral, where they gathered around the grave to mourn their lost. The women wore headscarves and long dresses, while the men wore short trousers and baggy tops. On each side of the grave there was a plant, and the cat was interested in the middle of the grave.
The cat clawed the ground playfully and rolled around until the funeral guests decided it was time for the cat leave. The mourners tried to move the cat, but their efforts proved to be fruitless as the cat refused to budge.
-
When Two Parents Went To Tuck Their Baby Into Bed, The Camera Captured Something Strange
-
18 Weird Things About College In The U.S. That Americans Consider Completely Normal
-
This Strange White Cat Appeared At A Funeral. Then It Wouldn’t Leave The Dead Man’s Grave
-
A Day After This 16-Year-Old Cheerleader Was Abducted, Police Discovered Her Family’s Charred Remains
-
It Was Queensland’s Biggest Croc For 30 Years. And Now It’s Dead There Could Be Violent Consequences
-
After An Arizona Couple Had Their Own Baby, They Went Online To Get Rid Of The Son They’d Adopted
-
When This Baby Baboon Fell At The Mercy Of A Lion, A Camera Recorded The Cat’s Incredible Reaction
-
This Couple Living In A Homeless Shelter Had A Baby, But Officials Refused To Let The Newborn Stay
-
This Woman Was Escaping The Wildfires On Her Bike When A Stranger Saw The Animal In Her Duffel Bag
-
After Charles II Of Spain Died In 1700, His Autopsy Revealed Some Truly Astonishing Results
-
This Shelter Cat Was Twice Returned Because Of The Strange Way He Showed Affection
-
This Bride-To-Be Spent $31K On A Wedding To The Man Of Her Dreams – Only For Him To Stand Her Up