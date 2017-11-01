This Stray Wouldn’t Stop Following Two Travelers. Then They Awoke To A Face At Their Window

Since they’d arrived in the country, the couple couldn’t help but notice that it was full of stray dogs. They were animal lovers themselves, so naturally they started feeding the animals. And soon they had their very own pack. But the couple found themselves falling in love with one stray in particular.
Those two travelers were freelance writer Gina Martin and her boyfriend, who were visiting Orei, Greece, in 2017. During their stay, they made lots of new friends; some of these were furrier than others. That’s because a fair few of them were dogs.
Greece has many good qualities, but care for animals sadly doesn’t seem to be one of them. Apparently, animal abuse is rife in the country, and unwanted pets are constantly left on the streets to fend for themselves. Some are even treated as vermin, by all accounts, and illegally poisoned.
