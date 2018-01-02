A Student In Iceland Has Created This Ingenious Invention – And It Could Help Save The Planet

ADVERTISEMENT

Humans are exacting a growing toll on the environment. Increasingly, there is a need to come up with sustainable ways to ensure we don’t destroy the planet for future generations. To that end, one Icelandic student may have invented a game-changing technology.

Ari Jónsson is a product design student at the Iceland Academy of the Arts, and he was disturbed by the damage human beings are doing to the environment. Consequently, he decided to put his skills to use to try and come up with a solution. His subsequent invention may hold answers for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Particularly, Jónsson was concerned about the use of plastic, and plastic bottles. He said, “I read that 50 percent of plastic is used once and then thrown away so I feel there is an urgent need to find ways to replace some of the unreal amount of plastic we make, use and throw away each day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT