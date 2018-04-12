This Submarine Made The Deepest Antarctic Dive – And Revealed A Mysterious World On The Ocean Floor

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a literal plunge into the unknown. A two-man submersible is dropped into the cold waters of the Antarctic on a mission of discovery. The crew members’ aim? To go deeper under the waves near the South Pole than any other expedition in human history. And what they discover down there is an incredible glimpse into a world that no one has ever set eyes on before.

This wasn’t a spur of the moment plan, of course. Indeed, two years of careful research went in to finding the perfect time and place to make the monumental dive. And there’s a very good reason for that. You see, we know more about other planets in our solar system than we do about the Earth’s ocean floor.

Indeed, we’ve managed to map the surfaces of Mars in greater detail than the floors of the seas that surround us. To put that into some perspective, the average distance between Mars and Earth is 140 million miles. In contrast, the average depth of the ocean is just over 12,000 feet, which is around two miles.

