When A Terminal Man Asked To Be Loaned A Dog, They Gave Him A Senior Labrador That Changed His Life

Ken’s dog had always been there to keep him company, and he missed the pooch greatly. He was all alone until Black Canyon Animal Sanctuary (BCAS) loaned him Hank. And now, with the dog looking into his eyes, he felt that feeling again… the feeling of having something to live for.

BCAS is in Crawford, Colorado. Its founder – Debbie Faulkner – was brought up on a ranch surrounded by animals. Apparently, she was always bringing home stray dogs and cats, and her love for animals only grew.

Faulkner’s passion translated into BCAS, which she officially opened in 2009. With the help of local volunteers, she has been running the 40-acre sanctuary ever since. “I’m basically out here from eight until six every day,” Faulkner told WesternSlope Now in 2018.

