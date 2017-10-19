A Terrifying Megatsunami Devastated Greenland. Then Scientists Discovered The Unusual Cause

ADVERTISEMENT

It sounds like something from the dim and distant past. A freak wave known as a mega-tsunami crashing onto frozen shores, carving a path of destruction as it rolls onto the land. But this isn’t some historical occurrence. It happened in 2017 in Greenland, and the reasons behind it are as shocking as they are incredible.

What makes this event so interesting isn’t just its size, it’s the footage captured showing the wave hitting the western shores of Greenland. Because tsunamis occur so quickly, there’s often no time for those involved to record what’s happening. But in this age of connected technology, residents of the remote area managed to do just that.

And then there’s the question of what caused the giant wave. Locals were baffled at first by the sudden surge of water. But after digging deeper into the geology of the area, scientists realized that something unprecedented had created the mega-tsunami. And now they’re monitoring the area to see if it’s likely to happen again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mega-tsunami hit the coast near a small fishing village called Nuugaatsiaq. It was Saturday evening and the inhabitants didn’t know what was coming. More than 80 people lived in the settlement – the wave killed four of them and injured dozens more. In addition, 11 houses were washed away by the oncoming waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT