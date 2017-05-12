In our modern society, a celebration may not be seen to be a celebration without balloons. And milestones in our lives are often marked by releasing dozens of them into the atmosphere. However, experts have now revealed the dire consequences this practice can have.
In recent years, balloon releases have become somewhat of a fixture at various family celebrations. Indeed, they’re now a relatively common event at weddings and during birthday celebrations – even, sometimes, at funerals. Whatever the occasion, watching balloons float into the distance can be a poignant way to commemorate another stage of life.
Moreover, there’s something beautiful about watching a burst of color cascade quietly into the sky. And adults and children alike find themselves enchanted by the brilliant sight. Sadly, however, there’s a serious downside to the tradition.
-
This Pregnant Dog’s Belly Was Massive – And After Her Ninth Puppy, The Vet Had A Bigger Surprise
-
This News Anchor Reported A Serious Accident Live On Air. Then She Realized It Was Her Husband’s Car
-
This Guy Was Trekking Through The Woods When He Stumbled Upon A Secret Trapdoor In The Ground
-
The Frightening Truth About Why You Should Never Let Your Balloons Float Away Into The Air
-
9 Years After This Little Girl Was Mysteriously Killed, Her Grandfather Said What Really Happened
-
This Scientist Fell 70 Feet Into A Deadly Crevasse – And Captured The Terrifying Episode On Camera
-
This Dog Was Tied To A Dumpster And Left All Alone. Then Someone Spotted The Heartfelt Note
-
This Baby Was Born With The Face Of An 80-Year-Old Man, And Doctors Were Left Utterly Dumbstruck
-
This Man Has 39 Wives, 94 Children And 33 Grandkids – And They All Live Under The Same Roof
-
When A Teen Approached This Boy In A Wheelchair, A Camera Captured His Stunned Reaction To Her Words
-
She Told Her Husband She Was Falling Asleep – And Then Awoke To Every Wife’s Worst Nightmare
-
Here’s Why You Never Hear About Paris Hilton Anymore