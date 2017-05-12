The Frightening Truth About Why You Should Never Let Your Balloons Float Away Into The Air

ADVERTISEMENT

In our modern society, a celebration may not be seen to be a celebration without balloons. And milestones in our lives are often marked by releasing dozens of them into the atmosphere. However, experts have now revealed the dire consequences this practice can have.

In recent years, balloon releases have become somewhat of a fixture at various family celebrations. Indeed, they’re now a relatively common event at weddings and during birthday celebrations – even, sometimes, at funerals. Whatever the occasion, watching balloons float into the distance can be a poignant way to commemorate another stage of life.

Moreover, there’s something beautiful about watching a burst of color cascade quietly into the sky. And adults and children alike find themselves enchanted by the brilliant sight. Sadly, however, there’s a serious downside to the tradition.

