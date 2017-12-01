Three Days After Thieves Stole A Little Girl’s Puppy, The Family Saw A Shape Moving By The Kennel

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2017, Elena Sardi of Melbourne, Australia, went out with her family on a special trip. To be specific, she and her husband Ryan Hood took their four-year-old daughter Maia to pick out a puppy. They were delighted with their choice.

They decided on an eight-week-old Labrador puppy they called Sasha. The puppy was adopted with the intention of becoming a companion and playmate for Maia. “She’s an only child, and the only addition to the family would be a pet,” Sardi told ABC News on November 8, 2017.

