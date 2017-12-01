Three Days After Thieves Stole A Little Girl’s Puppy, The Family Saw A Shape Moving By The Kennel

By Dave Jones
December 1, 2017
Image: Tenplay / ABC News

A home robbery is one of the most invasive things a family can go through. For one particular family it was even worse, as their daughter’s puppy had been stolen. A few days later, they saw movement in the garden. Were the robbers back to disrupt their lives even more?

Image: cskk

In November 2017, Elena Sardi of Melbourne, Australia, went out with her family on a special trip. To be specific, she and her husband Ryan Hood took their four-year-old daughter Maia to pick out a puppy. They were delighted with their choice.

Image: Twitter/Victoria police via ABC News

They decided on an eight-week-old Labrador puppy they called Sasha. The puppy was adopted with the intention of becoming a companion and playmate for Maia. “She’s an only child, and the only addition to the family would be a pet,” Sardi told ABC News on November 8, 2017.

