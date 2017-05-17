This Lake Was Found At The Bottom Of The Ocean – And No One Who Swims Inside Will Make It Out Alive

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep under the Gulf of Mexico, researchers have discovered one of the strangest – and most deadly – places on Earth. In effect, it’s an enormous trap, and anything that enters it is almost guaranteed to perish. This is a weird, almost alien place, yet it’s just a boat ride away from the shores of America.

Imagine a river running under the ocean and ending in a deep pool that’s surrounded by the corpses of giant crabs that have wandered to their untimely deaths. Although it sounds like something from a science fiction film, it’s very real. What’s more, it offers a fascinating glimpse into the hostility of life beneath the waves.

First discovered in 2014 by an unmanned submarine, scientists have recently returned to the bizarre location to find out more about it. Moreover, the research they’re conducting won’t just help us understand more about our own planet. There’s also a chance that it could be used to find out more about alien worlds.

