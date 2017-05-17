Deep under the Gulf of Mexico, researchers have discovered one of the strangest – and most deadly – places on Earth. In effect, it’s an enormous trap, and anything that enters it is almost guaranteed to perish. This is a weird, almost alien place, yet it’s just a boat ride away from the shores of America.
Imagine a river running under the ocean and ending in a deep pool that’s surrounded by the corpses of giant crabs that have wandered to their untimely deaths. Although it sounds like something from a science fiction film, it’s very real. What’s more, it offers a fascinating glimpse into the hostility of life beneath the waves.
First discovered in 2014 by an unmanned submarine, scientists have recently returned to the bizarre location to find out more about it. Moreover, the research they’re conducting won’t just help us understand more about our own planet. There’s also a chance that it could be used to find out more about alien worlds.
-
This Lake Was Found At The Bottom Of The Ocean – And No One Who Swims Inside Will Make It Out Alive
-
20 Hours After This 3-Year-Old Disappeared In A Cornfield, A Search Volunteer Spotted Some Limbs
-
3 Years After This Family Mysteriously Vanished, They Were Found Brutally Murdered In The Desert
-
20 Horrendous Characters Who Almost Ruined Your Favorite TV Shows
-
This Is What Blac Chyna Was Like Before She Hit The Big Time
-
20 Times Rihanna Proved She’s A Total Style Icon
-
When Rescuers Found This Tiny Dog, They Realized She'd Probably Spent Her Life In Total Darkness
-
20 Photos Of Animals That Look Set To Drop The Biggest-Selling Records Of The Year
-
When Mom Saw How Her Ex’s Girlfriend Treats Their Kid, She Wrote A Note To Say Exactly How She Feels
-
20 Stunning Cruise Ship Secrets That Crew Members Don’t Want You To Know About
-
After Police Saw A Video Of What This Grandmother Had Done, She Got Three Consecutive Life Sentences
-
This Couple Found An Abandoned Brick House In The Backyard – But It Was Only Big Enough For Children