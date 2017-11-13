A Tourist Found This Dog With A Broken Back. Then She Followed Him Out To An Abandoned Barn

ADVERTISEMENT

A Dutch tourist was shocked to come across a dog lying motionless in the street. Her concern grew as she began to evaluate the situation and realized that the pitiful-looking hound had a broken back. But what had caused it? And what was the dog doing in the middle of the road? Keen to get to the bottom of the mystery, she followed the dog to an abandoned barn, where the full extent of the animal’s sad existence soon became apparent.

In summer 2016 Kiara Ijzendoorn was on holiday in Crete, Greece, with her sister Maxime and parents Nancy and Peter. On one life-changing day, the family were out driving when suddenly they spotted an animal lying on the road in front of their vehicle.

Slowing the car to a halt, the holiday-makers hoped that the dog would shift out of their way. They waited patiently for it to get to safety, away from the road. However, the animal simply stayed where it was. Kiara explained that the dog seemed unable to move and “looked like a heap.” But then, after taking a closer look, the family realized exactly why the pooch was motionless.

