A Trucker Ignored The Warning Signs And Plowed His Way Through Peru’s 2,000-Year-Old Nazca Lines

Trucker Jainer Jesus Flores Vigo was pedal-to-the-metal, barreling along a section of the Pan-American Highway in Peru in January 2018. But this wasn’t any old section of road – this particular stretch travels through the 290 square miles of the Nazca Lines area. This mysterious site dates back as far as 2,500 years ago, and Vigo was racing through a landscape where time has stood still. But what the 40-year-old trucker did next has astonished and appalled people around the world.

The Nazca Lines are a series of extraordinary giant geoglyphs – monumental designs traced out on the ground – set in remote desert on an elevated plateau. The sacred area is in the south of Peru some 250 miles south of the country’s capital, Lima. This was home to the peoples of the ancient Nazca civilization, and they carved out their enigmatic artworks anywhere between 500 B.C. and 500 A.D. The designs have given the world a fascinating first-hand insight into a lost culture.

The lines themselves were made by scraping into the Nazca desert, moving the reddish gravel that covers the plain. Digging depressions between just four and six inches in depth into the pebbled surface reveals the clay under-bed. This yellowy color is much lighter in tone and the contrast demarcates these incredible giant motifs. One such example is this spectacular spider form pictured here which is some 150-feet long.

