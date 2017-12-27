2 Girls Camping in Yellowstone Were Brutally Killed – And The Prime Suspect Wasn’t Human

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a summer night in Montana, and hikers across the Glacier National Park are tucked up in bed. Suddenly, a series of terrifying screams ring out through the dark. By morning, two teenage girls lie dead. But who – or what – could have committed this terrible deed?

Julie Helgeson was born on February 21, 1948, in Albert Lea, a city in Minnesota. A singer and cheerleader in high school, she began attending the state university after her graduation. Over the years, she had grown into a fun, beautiful young woman, well liked by those around her.

In June 1967 19-year-old Julie took a summer job at Glacier Park Lodge, a hotel situated on the edge of the park. Afterwards, she planned on returning to her studies, but she was excited to spend the summer in the great outdoors. So, on the morning of August 12, she set out with a friend named Roy Ducat to explore.

