Deep in the arid wastelands of the Arizona desert, something enormous has appeared. It stretches out for miles, and scientists are pretty sure that it’s getting bigger. But this huge split in the earth isn’t a naturally occurring phenomena. The blame for it lays squarely on the shoulders of man.
Arizona is the sixth-largest state in America. It sits in the south of the country, and shares a long border with Mexico. While the north of the state is home to forests and suffers from heavy snows in the winters, the south is a different kettle of fish altogether. And it’s there that strange crack has appeared.
In the south of the state, the climate is considered desert. That means it has long hot summers and very mild winters. There are three deserts in Arizona. The Chihuahuan Desert covers part of the southeast of the state, while the Mojave stretches into the west. The largest piece of desert in Arizona though is the Sonoran.
-
A Two-Mile Crack Has Opened Up In Arizona – And Experts Warn That It’s Only Going To Get Bigger
-
When This Bride And Groom Got To The Altar, He Suddenly Confessed His Love For Her Sister
-
One Week After This 18-Year-Old Went Missing, Police Saw CCTV Footage Of Her Leaving A Bar With A Stranger
-
A 3-Year-Old Was Found In A Corn Maze After Nightfall, And His Parents’ Excuse Was Baffling
-
When This Mailwoman Saw An Old Lady’s Mail Piling Up, Instinct Told Her She Had To Call 911
-
He Was America’s Most Elusive Fugitive For 40 Years. Then Police Found His Prints On An ID Card
-
After This Dog Refused To Leave His Goats In A Wildfire, Their Family Returned To Find A Miracle
-
When This Tiny Wiener Got Into A Lion’s Cage, The Big Cat’s Reaction Was Pure Animal Instinct
-
This Momma Bear Couldn’t Reach Her Cubs In A Dumpster, But Help Arrived From An Unlikely Friend
-
Mayim Bialik Explained That There’s A “Flip Side” To Sexual Harassment, And It’s Made People Furious
-
This 10-Year-Old’s Parents Gave Her A Book – And Seven Pages In She Couldn’t Hold Back The Tears
-
This Dad’s Stomach Dropped When He Was Pulled Over. Then The Cop Pointed To His Kid In The Back