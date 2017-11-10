A Two-Mile Crack Has Opened Up In Arizona – And Experts Warn That It’s Only Going To Get Bigger

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep in the arid wastelands of the Arizona desert, something enormous has appeared. It stretches out for miles, and scientists are pretty sure that it’s getting bigger. But this huge split in the earth isn’t a naturally occurring phenomena. The blame for it lays squarely on the shoulders of man.

Arizona is the sixth-largest state in America. It sits in the south of the country, and shares a long border with Mexico. While the north of the state is home to forests and suffers from heavy snows in the winters, the south is a different kettle of fish altogether. And it’s there that strange crack has appeared.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the south of the state, the climate is considered desert. That means it has long hot summers and very mild winters. There are three deserts in Arizona. The Chihuahuan Desert covers part of the southeast of the state, while the Mojave stretches into the west. The largest piece of desert in Arizona though is the Sonoran.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT