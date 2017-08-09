Two Years After This Dog Ran Away, He Heard His Master’s Voice, And His Reaction Stunned Everyone

By Annie Price
August 9, 2017
Image: Fox 25 Boston

It had been two years since one pet owner had last seen his beloved dog. So, when rescuers found the animal alive and well, the man had no idea if he would even remember him. But, as soon as the dog heard his master’s voice, his reaction was mind-blowing.

Image: YouTube/Bart Ehleen

In January 2014 Bill Ballato lived in Westerley, Rhode Island, with his beloved dog Bosco. Bosco was a nine-year-old beagle mix and Ballato’s neighbors knew the pair well. So, when the dog went missing that month, they appreciated how devastated his owner was.

Image: Penny Silva via The Dodo

Bosco had been in Ballato’s yard when he managed to escape from his collar and disappeared. In a bid to find the dog, Ballato recruited his friends in the small town to help. He also posted missing posters and made contact with the police and local animal shelters.

