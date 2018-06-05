Underwater Robots Have Discovered A Deadly Secret Lurking Beneath The Surface Of The Gulf Of Oman

ADVERTISEMENT

Far below the surface of the Arabian Sea, state-of-the-art robots probe the mysterious depths. For the first time in almost 50 years, they are collecting data from this turbulent and dangerous part of the world. But what they found has shocked scientists – and might have dire consequences for the human race.

A strait of water that cuts through some of the most turbulent parts of the Middle East, the Gulf of Oman has borne witness to countless shocking events over the years. From the Iraqi invasion of Iran that left half a million civilians dead to the ongoing conflict in North-West Pakistan, it’s a region often ravaged by political turmoil and war.

Now, however, a new horror has reared its head in the Middle East – and it could have a lasting impact on mankind all around the world. In the warm waters of the Gulf of Oman, which borders Oman, Iran, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, scientists have discovered a strange anomaly beneath the waves.

