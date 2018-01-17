When A Vet Operated On This Dog’s Stomach, He Removed A Mass Of Insane Things That She’d Eaten

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pennsylvanian family were all worried sick when their pet dog became ill in 2015. She had tummy troubles, and was suffering distress at both ends. The concerned family rushed their poorly pooch to an animal hospital, where an X-ray revealed a worrying mass in her body. And then the veterinarian approached her humans with even more anxiety inducing news. He had discovered the source of their pet’s problem, and he needed to operate urgently.

The dog in question is Tiki, and she was a then eight-year-old black Labrador retriever who lived happily with her human family in Mars near Pittsburgh, PA. Her owners – the two daughters of the house, Sara and Sidney Weiss – absolutely adored Tiki. So when the canine’s behavior suddenly changed in July 2015, the sisters were seriously concerned. They were convinced something was dreadfully wrong with their pet.

To be more precise, their pupper was suffering from stomach problems. Not only was Tiki unlike her usual self, but she was also off her food – a bad sign in any dog. Tiki just couldn’t keep anything down as a result of severe diarrhea and vomiting. When she didn’t respond to medication, her humans knew it was time for more serious action.

