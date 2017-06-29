Vets At This Hospital Assumed Nothing Could Shock Them. Then This Animal Was Left At Their Door

ADVERTISEMENT

Vets at this busy animal hospital in Israel dealt with all kinds of animals. In fact, staff felt like they’d treated every ailment under the sun. But when one animal was left on their step, they couldn’t believe their eyes.

One day, a group of Israeli soldiers were out on their usual patrol. As they marched along, they noticed some people walking an animal on a leash. But as they got closer, they could see it was no ordinary pet dog.

The animal in question was, in fact, a striped hyena. Striped hyenas are native to the Middle East. However, their population is in decline. In fact today there are only 10,000 mature hyenas left in the entire world.

