Vets Are Warning Dog Owners About A Potentially Deadly Plant That Could Be Hiding In Their Yards

Most dog owners would do anything to keep their pets safe. So when vets began warning of a plant dangerous enough to kill their animals, people were no doubt concerned. And to make matters worse, the weed was so prevalent, it could have been hiding in their backyards.

In July 2016 vets warned pet owners across the United Kingdom that a potentially deadly plant was taking over. Though fairly unassuming in appearance, the common weed has the ability to inflict severe pain on its animal victims and even kill them.

The terrifying plant can affect pets in several awful ways. If inhaled through the mouth or nose, the shrubs’ barbed seeds can travel into an animal’s brain or lungs. If this occurs, they can cause irreparable or even lethal damage.

