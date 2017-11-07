Vietnam Authorities Seized A Busload Of 100 Bags And Found Some Truly Heartbreaking Cargo Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

When rescuers got the call, their hearts dropped; another smuggling vehicle had been stopped. The authorities found what they suspected, and now they needed help with the contents. There was no time to waste; the rescuers sped to the scene, hoping they weren’t already too late.

The rescue group in question is Save Vietnam’s Wildlife (SVW), an organization officially founded on July 22, 2014. The SVW seeks to help not only animals endangered by habitat loss, but also those threatened by smuggling. Consequently, the latter problem recently saw them called into action.

That’s because on October 19, 2017, a vehicle travelling through Ninh Binh in Vietnam was pulled over by the authorities. What initially led them to intercept the vehicle is unclear; however, their hunch paid off. There was definitely something off about it, as they shortly discovered.

