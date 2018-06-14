20 Products With Infuriatingly Wasteful Packaging

ADVERTISEMENT

By now, you’d think that most companies would have some grasp of the need to be environmentally responsible with their packaging. Alas, it appears some execs didn’t get the message, because there are still tons of products out there with infuriatingly wasteful packaging – from potatoes wrapped in plastic to tin cans packaged in foam.

20. These oranges

To be fair, nobody likes having their orange slices covered in dirt and grime from being left loose on the shelves. And if there was some kind of natural covering that could protect them, then there’d be no need for this kind of wasteful packaging. Alas, we don’t live in a fantasy world…

ADVERTISEMENT

19. This gum

What’s so hard about advertising this gum as “Four for £1?” Really, this store must have scant faith in its customers to have to count out its offers for them. And there’s no denying that the result is a scandalous waste of plastic.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT