Divers Were Exploring The Depths Of Belize’s Great Blue Hole When They Made An Alarming Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of feet below the surface of the Caribbean Sea, a submarine glides through one of the most mysterious places on earth. At more than 1,000 feet wide, the Great Blue Hole is a vast abyss in the middle of the ocean, formed thousands of years ago. And now, a band of explorers is finally plumbing its depths – but what they find has scary implications for the future of mankind.

In Central America, between Mexico and Guatemala, sits the tropical country of Belize. The Mayans, an advanced civilization that built many monuments and cities across the region, thrived there until around 1200 A.D. But European explorers arrived in the early 16th century and changed the face of the country forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Belize is mostly known as a tourist spot and its rich biodiversity draws visitors from across the globe. But while the region’s jungles are home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, its brilliant blue waters have proved the real attraction over the years. In fact, the country is one of the most popular scuba diving destinations in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT