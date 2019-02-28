This Woman Fell Overboard On A Cruise. Now She’s Opened Up About Her Terrifying Ten-Hour Ordeal

ADVERTISEMENT

On its way to Venice in Italy, the cruise ship Norwegian Star sails through the warm waters of the Adriatic Sea. But 60 miles off the coast of Croatia, tragedy strikes – and a passenger ends up lost at sea. For ten hours, Kay Longstaff struggles to survive. And then a miraculous rescue allows her story to be told.

Ever since making their debut in the early 20th century, cruise ships have provided a luxurious way to travel around the world. They have come a long way since the elegant steamships of bygone eras. However, they still offer a slower and more relaxing alternative to airplanes. Indeed, they provide an adventure where the journey is all part of the experience.

From the ill-fated RMS Titanic to the stately Queen Elizabeth 2, cruise ships have built up a reputation as strictly formal affairs over the years. However, in recent times vessels have made some concessions towards modern tastes. And now they’re just as likely to come equipped with climbing walls and cinema screens as they are gourmet restaurants and smoking lounges.

