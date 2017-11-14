When This Baby Baboon Fell At The Mercy Of A Lion, A Camera Recorded The Cat’s Incredible Reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

When the lions attacked the baboons, it was an incredible and brutal sight. Then the onlooking photographers saw a baby monkey caught out in the open. It apparently hadn’t gone unnoticed by a lion, either, and she closed in on the helpless creature with a glint in her eye.

The aforementioned photographers are married couple Lisa Holzwarth and Evan Schiller, who have a blog called The LEO Chronicles. LEO is actually an acronym, made up of the couple’s initials, along with those of their beloved rescue cats: Ernest, Emma and Olivier.

The pair use their talents for photography and writing to highlight the threat of extinction that hangs over Africa’s big cats. And in November 2013 Schiller and Holzwarth were touring Botswana with the intention of doing just that. They got more than they bargained for, however.

