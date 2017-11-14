When the lions attacked the baboons, it was an incredible and brutal sight. Then the onlooking photographers saw a baby monkey caught out in the open. It apparently hadn’t gone unnoticed by a lion, either, and she closed in on the helpless creature with a glint in her eye.
The aforementioned photographers are married couple Lisa Holzwarth and Evan Schiller, who have a blog called The LEO Chronicles. LEO is actually an acronym, made up of the couple’s initials, along with those of their beloved rescue cats: Ernest, Emma and Olivier.
The pair use their talents for photography and writing to highlight the threat of extinction that hangs over Africa’s big cats. And in November 2013 Schiller and Holzwarth were touring Botswana with the intention of doing just that. They got more than they bargained for, however.
-
When Two Parents Went To Tuck Their Baby Into Bed, The Camera Captured Something Strange
-
18 Weird Things About College In The U.S. That Americans Consider Completely Normal
-
This Strange White Cat Appeared At A Funeral. Then It Wouldn’t Leave The Dead Man’s Grave
-
A Day After This 16-Year-Old Cheerleader Was Abducted, Police Discovered Her Family’s Charred Remains
-
It Was Queensland’s Biggest Croc For 30 Years. And Now It’s Dead There Could Be Violent Consequences
-
After An Arizona Couple Had Their Own Baby, They Went Online To Get Rid Of The Son They’d Adopted
-
When This Baby Baboon Fell At The Mercy Of A Lion, A Camera Recorded The Cat’s Incredible Reaction
-
This Couple Living In A Homeless Shelter Had A Baby, But Officials Refused To Let The Newborn Stay
-
This Woman Was Escaping The Wildfires On Her Bike When A Stranger Saw The Animal In Her Duffel Bag
-
After Charles II Of Spain Died In 1700, His Autopsy Revealed Some Truly Astonishing Results
-
This Shelter Cat Was Twice Returned Because Of The Strange Way He Showed Affection
-
This Bride-To-Be Spent $31K On A Wedding To The Man Of Her Dreams – Only For Him To Stand Her Up