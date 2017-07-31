When This Fisherman Went Out On The Amazon, A Terrifying River Monster Caught Hold Of His Line

ADVERTISEMENT

It was an unforeseen turn of events that led Steve Townson down the little creek in the Amazon. A thunder storm had pushed him and the others in his boat away from the large lake they were fishing in. After all, sitting in an aluminium vessel while lightning is firing around you isn’t the best idea. Moreover, the change in plans ended in an encounter with one of the Amazon’s most amazing fish.

In fact, Townson is an expert in fishing in the Amazon. He runs a website dedicated to fishing trips in the jungle. According to the site, amazon-angler.com, Townson is “an extreme angling expert with an unbridled knowledge of the Amazon basin.” Well, that knowledge was certainly called into play on this trip.

Moreover, he’s a television personality too, and has twice been crowned Amazon Peacock Bass World Champion. It’s fair to say that Townson knows a lot about fishing in the Amazon. So, it’s no surprise that in some circles, he’s known as the “fish-finder.” Moreover, he used those skills to find one of the world’s most impressive river monsters on this particular adventure.

