As he left the house, his mind was doing its regular checks. Get the door keys. Lock the front door. Suddenly, his train of thought was interrupted by an unusual noise coming from somewhere close by. Curiosity got the best of him and when he found the source of the sound, he couldn’t believe his eyes.
On February 14, 2017, a young man uploaded a heart-warming story to his social media page. It started as just an ordinary day for Justin Nickles, whose screenname on the image-sharing site imgur is DedcelDesigns. Nickles resides in northeastern Pennsylvania, where he works as a designer.
In particular, Nickles has a keen interest in digital art and graphic design. Deadcel Designs isn’t just one of his social media tags; it’s also the name of his graphic design company. However, that isn’t the only presence Nickles has in the art world.
-
When This Guy Heard A Weird Noise On His Doorstep, What He Found Was Entirely Unexpected
-
Remember Matilda’s Terrifying Miss Trunchbull? Well, Here’s What She Looks Like Today
-
This Mom’s Baby Was Plummeting Towards His Death, But Her Heroic Reaction Left Onlookers Speechless
-
This Waitress Served A Cowboy Who Seemed So Out Of Place – Then What He Left As Tip Made Her Gasp
-
This Dog Was Tangled In Branches On A River For Days. Then Bystanders Embarked On A Daring Rescue
-
This Mysterious Sea Monster Washed Ashore, And Scientists Had Never Seen Anything Like It Before
-
When This Guy Found A Bag Dumped By The Road, What Was Inside It Sent Him Directly To The Police
-
After This Guy Wrote Genius Tweets To Get Some Freebies, What Aston Martin Sent Back Was Awesome
-
After Living Through A Deadly Infection During Childbirth, This Woman Awoke To Horrendous News
-
This Sick Veteran Was Rushed To Hospital, Where Doctors Immediately Said There Wasn’t Much Time
-
When A Woman Felt Pain Shooting Through Her Arm, The Airline Steward Made An Emergency Announcement
-
When Park Rangers Heard Desperate Cries From A Nearby Lake, They Knew They Had To Act Immediately