When This Guy Heard A Weird Noise On His Doorstep, What He Found Was Entirely Unexpected

ADVERTISEMENT

As he left the house, his mind was doing its regular checks. Get the door keys. Lock the front door. Suddenly, his train of thought was interrupted by an unusual noise coming from somewhere close by. Curiosity got the best of him and when he found the source of the sound, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

On February 14, 2017, a young man uploaded a heart-warming story to his social media page. It started as just an ordinary day for Justin Nickles, whose screenname on the image-sharing site imgur is DedcelDesigns. Nickles resides in northeastern Pennsylvania, where he works as a designer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In particular, Nickles has a keen interest in digital art and graphic design. Deadcel Designs isn’t just one of his social media tags; it’s also the name of his graphic design company. However, that isn’t the only presence Nickles has in the art world.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT