One animal caretaker knew her elephant better than anyone. So, when she wanted her to do something, she could usually be persuaded. However, when she began slapping the animal with a cloth, its reaction was shocking.
In Chiang Mai, Thailand, sits the Elephant Nature Park. And, for the past 20 years, the organization has provided sanctuary for rescued elephants. By allowing guests to visit its center, it hopes to teach people of the wonders of these majestic animals.
The park was co-founded by Lek Chailert. Since opening it in 1996, Chailert and her staff have rescued around 200 elephants. Furthermore, many of the animals had arrived at the center physiologically damaged by their ordeals.
-
This Momma Cow Cried All Night For Her Missing Calf. Then She Finally Saw Him And Totally Freaked
-
When A Keeper Slapped This Elephant, The Animal’s Reaction Was Staggering
-
3 Years After This Teen Mysteriously Disappeared, A Hunter Discovered A Bathing Suit In The Woods
-
This Mailman Noticed How His Favorite Dog Was Changing. Then He Saw What The Owners Were Doing
-
This Woman’s Manicure Disaster Swept The Internet – But Fortunately There Was An Easy Fix
-
This Man Was Preserved In Lava 2,000 Years Ago. Now People Are In Stitches About His Final Act
-
When This Mother Gave Birth To Her Baby, Nurses Were Shocked By The Newborn’s Hair
-
A Man Was Asking This Woman Weird Questions. Then Her Phone Rang, And It Confirmed Her Suspicions
-
These Septuplets Were The First Ever To Survive Birth – And Here’s What They Look Like 20 Years On
-
This Woman Prayed For Her Life As She Was Savaged By Pit Bulls. Then An SUV Appeared From Nowhere
-
A Guy Heard Wretched Cries On His Way To A Garbage Dump – Then Saw A Body Glued To The Ground In Tar
-
This Woman Was Caught On Camera Hitting Her Child, And People Say She Didn’t Get What She Deserved