When A Keeper Slapped This Elephant, The Animal’s Reaction Was Staggering

One animal caretaker knew her elephant better than anyone. So, when she wanted her to do something, she could usually be persuaded. However, when she began slapping the animal with a cloth, its reaction was shocking.

In Chiang Mai, Thailand, sits the Elephant Nature Park. And, for the past 20 years, the organization has provided sanctuary for rescued elephants. By allowing guests to visit its center, it hopes to teach people of the wonders of these majestic animals.

The park was co-founded by Lek Chailert. Since opening it in 1996, Chailert and her staff have rescued around 200 elephants. Furthermore, many of the animals had arrived at the center physiologically damaged by their ordeals.

