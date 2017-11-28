When This Lost Dog Met A Pack Of Wild Coyotes, How The Encounter Unfolded Left Experts Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

With no owner and no home, the dog had been living in the wild for what felt like forever. And while he was constantly alert to danger, one day it was unavoidable. He had stumbled into a coyote pack’s territory, and they were closing in on this trespasser.

In 2016 Sarah Nace – an admin for the animal rescue group Lost Pets of Hudson Valley – spotted a stray dog. The animal had occasionally been seen running loose near the power lines of her home in Kingston, New York. There was something unusual about these sightings, however.

That was because the stray wasn’t by himself. In fact, he had been observed running with a pack of wild coyotes, which could make a rescue difficult. Nace called in the report, and subsequently Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery (BDRR) was asked for assistance.

