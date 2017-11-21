When A Man Came Home From Work, His Grieving Dog Immediately Alerted Him To A Hidden Intruder

ADVERTISEMENT

When this man returned home from work one day, he was surprised when his usually excitable dog didn’t run to greet him at the door. So he followed the animal’s trail to the bathroom, where the dog had trapped the most unlikely intruder.

According to imgur user “squishiepeachies,” his dog Crosby was the “best good boy” in the world. And it certainly seems that the Golden Retriever was as lovable as could be. He’d benefited from a very good teacher, though.

Crosby had lived with another dog from the tender age of eight weeks old, in fact. As a result, he had a mentor to show him how to be the perfect pet. The pair were inseparable and, according to squishiepeachies, soon became “best doggo friends.”

