When This Man Found Two Lions He’d Rescued As Cubs, One Of Them Pounced In A Terrifying Instant

One lion keeper was out on his land when he came across a fully-grown lioness that he’d rescued as a cub. The man had always been close to the animal, but knew that she was capable of great harm. So, when she pounced on him, his life no doubt flashed before his eyes.

The wildlife of his native continent of Africa has always fascinated Kevin Richardson. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, he went on to study zoology at college before quitting over the repetitive nature of his course. While Richardson feared that his dream of working with animals might never come into fruition, fate had other ideas.

When he was 23, Richardson took up an opportunity to help out at Lion Park near Johannesburg. There, he helped rear two cubs called Tau and Napoleon. The experience turned into a part-time job and Richardson soon became an expert in lion behavior. Eventually he used his expertise to launch his own project, the Kingdom of the White Lion in nearby Broederstroom.

