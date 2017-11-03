When A Man Saw What Was Lying Beside This Collapsed Cow, He Simply Couldn’t Leave Her Side

By Annie Price
November 3, 2017
When one man saw a cow collapsed on the ground, he wanted to reach out to her. But when he noticed what was lying beside her, his heart broke in two. And that’s when he decided that he had to do something to help.

Benjamin Tipps lives in Borger, Texas, with his wife Kayla. Like many people in the local area, he works in agriculture, in his case for the supply company Agrium. And it seems that Benjamin also isn’t averse to taking a more hands-on approach when it comes to helping animals.

In May 2017 Benjamin and Kayla were celebrating Mother’s Day with their family. The couple share a Facebook page and one sweep through their pictures reveals that they clearly adore their relatives. So the holiday was no doubt important to the both of them.

