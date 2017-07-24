When A Newborn Puppy Was Introduced To This Cat, The Cat’s Reaction Was Pure Instinct

ADVERTISEMENT

When some animal owners introduced a puppy to their cat, they had no idea how she’d react. And, at first, she was unsure about the newborn baby. But then her feline instincts began to kick in.

In 2014 a video appeared on YouTube which showed one family in the middle of a large expansion. Not only had their pet cat recently had a litter of kittens, they had also welcomed some puppies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like all responsible pet owners, the family in question had kept their cat and dog separate at the time. Experts recommend that, after birth, owners should keep kittens with their mother in a quiet area of the home. So, in the footage, the feline mom cuddled up with her little ones in a cardboard box.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT